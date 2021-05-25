WARREN, R.I. — A Rhode Island man struck his mother in the face with a hammer, sending her to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Kevin Mendes, 34, of Warren, was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of domestic assault with a deadly weapon.

Mendes attacked his 53-year-old mother on Monday morning in the home they share, Warren police Chief Roy Borges said.





“She does have some severe fractures, skull and facial injuries,” he said.

He did not give a motive.

Mendes was held without bail after his arraignment. No defense attorney is listed in online court records and he was referred to the public defender’s office. He did not enter a plea.

Mendes was out on bail in connection with another situation in February when he allegedly tried to assault a police officer with a machete. Those charges are pending.