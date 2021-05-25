Presentation is an adaptation of the story “That Feeling, You Can Only Say What It Is In French” from King’s book “Everything’s Eventual“

WHO:

Five video students and one audio student enrolled in the New England School of Communications (NESCom) at Husson University’s capstone class “VF441 Video Workshop,” created a video adaptation of a short story from noted Maine horror author Stephen King. The video entitled “Awful,” is based on the short story, “That Feeling, You Can Only Say What It Is In French” from King’s book Everything’s Eventual.





Frank Welch, MEd, the instructor for the “VF441 Video Workshop,” shared the presentation with Stephen King prior to tonight’s screening. According to Welch, King wrote back after viewing the video and had very positive things to say about the presentation.

WHAT:

Filmed entirely in Maine, “Awful” is about a husband and wife taking their second honeymoon when they discover something is terribly amiss. The video presentation is 12 minutes long.

WHEN:

May 26.

WHERE:

Online

WHY:

NESCom students were responsible for everything necessary to complete this film. Working on this project provided students with an outstanding experiential learning experience where students could engage in hands-on learning.

The outstanding creativity and production values inherent in this project are a testament to the quality of media education available to aspiring film and television professionals through the New England School of Communications.

This is not the first time NESCom has shared an outstanding student production based on a Stephen King story. In 2011-2012, the students of NESCom completed an adaption of Stephen King’s “The Last Rung on the Ladder,” which went on to win “Best Film in Maine” at the Lewiston Auburn Film Festival.

In addition, NESCom students produced a short-film adaptation of “The Tale of the Three Brothers” based on a story by J. K. Rowling. The presentation was filmed in various Maine locations during the Fall 2013 semester with post-production and editing completed in Spring 2014.

The New England School of Communications (NESCom) at Husson University, located in Bangor, offers bachelor of science degrees in audio engineering with concentrations in live sound production, music production and post-production. Students can also earn bachelor’s degrees in graphic/visual design, journalism, sports journalism, marketing communications and video/film production. NESCom at Husson University specializes in communications, providing students with a hands-on experience that gives them the education and skills needed for today’s job market.

HOW:

A teaser/trailer of the motion picture can be seen at https://fb.watch/5HWKZJhQSb/ or https://www.facebook.com/NESCom/videos/524990461855709/.

The full movie will be posted online on Wednesday, May 26 so that members of the public can also enjoy the presentation.

For more than 120 years, Husson University has shown its adaptability and strength in delivering educational programs that prepare future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees.