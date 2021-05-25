ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is partnering with the University of Maine Center for Cooperative Aquaculture Research and UMaine Aquaculture Research Institute to offer a 4-H At-Home Aquaponics Project, an experiential learning program for youth ages 9–18 delivered virtually from June 15 to October.

The project includes learning experiences in introductory aquaponic systems and design, fish husbandry, aquaponic gardening, cooking and nutrition and more. With program leaders as mentors, youth complete their individual projects at home and are also members of a statewide group participating in the project together. Prior experience with aquaponics is not required.

All project information will be provided; some materials will be required before the project starts. Enrollment is limited to 10 participants. Register and find more information on the aquaponics project webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/hancock/4h/aquaponics/. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Carla Scocchi at 207-667-8212 or carla.scocchi@maine.edu.