SCARBOROUGH — Faced with a pandemic and health protocols limiting or prohibiting indoor gatherings, the 27th annual C-U Swish-Out Childhood Cancer Challenge, organized and presented by Town & Country Federal Credit Union, was at risk for being cancelled for the first time in its history. However, based on feedback from past participants and strong support from sponsors and volunteers, it was clear that the ‘shot’ must go on. Instead of a one-day, 3-on-3, co-ed tournament for adults and youth teams, this year’s event transitioned into a ‘virtual’ 3-on-3, free-throw competition. The month-long ‘virtual’ competition, which ran from April 12 to May 8, ended up raising a healthy $36,000 in ‘real’ funds to support the Maine Children’s Cancer Program.

“Our organizing committee met in February when it was clear that we couldn’t hold an in-person tournament. The choice was to either cancel or come up with a different format. Our group asked past participants about having a free-throw competition where teams of three would still be co-ed and each participant would shoot 50 free throws from wherever and report their collective totals each week. Based on totals, 75 percent of teams moved on each week with the other 25 percent eliminated. In the final week, the finalists in each division competed for first, second and third place bragging rights. It really ended up being a lot of fun with strong support from participants and sponsors,” explained Jon Paradise, senior VP of communications, marketing and community outreach at Town & Country, and the founder of the tournament. For the first time in many years, Paradise himself formed a team which ended up taking second place in the Adult Division.

Although this year’s event was a great alternative in the wake of circumstances, Paradise said plans are to resume next year’s event in person. “There is something special to see hundreds of participants and spectators gathering for the event at USM in Gorham. We look forward to getting back together next year.”





Collectively, more than 30 teams competed in the 2021 events. The top three teams in the adult division were: Riley’s Basketball of Gray; Town & Country FCU for Three of Portland; and The Weakest Link of Durham. Top three teams in the Middle School Division: TCFCU’s Worth a Shot of Portland; Middle School Rules of Saco; and Above the Rim of Scarborough. The top three teams in the 5/6th Grade Division were: The Three Bucketeers of Falmouth; The Falmouth Force of Falmouth; and The Backboard Counts of Sanford.

Town & Country FCU presents the event in additional to a number of other major sponsors including: Town & Country FCU; WEX; Next Level Solutions; Kasasa; Atlantic Title Company; M.R. Brewer; PCH; Enterprise Rent-A-Car; Martin’s Point Health Care Cumberland County FCU; Risbara Bros. Construction; CO-OP Financial Services; Bob’s Discount Furniture; Tricorp FCU; Ossipee Motor Sales; WGTECH; Epstein and Hunt; Casco FCU; Clark Insurance; and WPOR 101.9.

Founded in 1994, the Swish-Out Childhood Cancer Challenge has now raised more than $600,000 for children with cancer and their families at the Maine Children’s Cancer Program including an impressive $36,000 in 2021.



As Maine’s second largest credit union with 40,000 members, Town & Country is a full-service financial institution offering a wide range of financial products and services to people who live, work, go to school or worship in Cumberland and York Counties. Designated by Forbes as one of the ‘Best Credit Unions in Maine’, the credit union has $480 million in assets, and is part of the second largest branch network in the country. To learn more, visit http://www.tcfcu.com.