PORTLAND – The Live + Work in Maine Open continues its commitment to driving community, charitable and economic impact when our region needs it most. With a focus on fighting childhood hunger in Maine they announced the Drive Fore Kids Concert Series.

Three live concert events, featuring some of Maine’s most talented artists, will take place at safe, outdoor venues, with access to award-winning food, craft beer and cocktail selections. Admission to these events is limited, with 100 percent of the ticket price benefitting Full Plates Full Potential and its work to fight childhood hunger in Maine.

“We know Mainers are hungry for live entertainment, and we are excited to provide these opportunities to enjoy outstanding local talent, as well as amazing food and drink,” said Brian Corcoran, chief engagement officer of Shamrock Sports & Entertainment, presenter and organizer of the Live and Work in Maine Open. “Together, we have an opportunity to make a real impact for children and families while ushering in summer and the return of live music.”





The line-up of events includes:

June 2, 2021: Royal Hammer at Urban Farm Fermentory, Portland—100 tickets available

June 9, 2021: Dominic Lavoie and Friends at Bunker Brewing, Portland—100 tickets available

June 16, 2021: Spencer Albee and Natalie Mishell at Falmouth Country Club Pavilion—150 tickets available

Each concert will run from 5:30 to 8:30 PM, with happy hour from 5:30 to 6:30 and live performances from 6:30 to 8:30. Tickets are $100 each and are available exclusively at www.driveforekids.com .

“We are grateful to the Live and Work in Maine Open for shining a spotlight on the ongoing issue of food insecurity, which is at an all-time high,” said Justin Strasburger of Full Plates Full Potential. “In fact, estimates show that child food insecurity has increased by as much as 40% in Maine over the last year of the pandemic. Now, more than ever, we need folks to step up and help ensure that all kids have consistent access to nutritious food.”

The Live + Work in Maine Open, part of the Korn Ferry Tour, is scheduled to take place June 21-27, 2021 at the Falmouth Country Club.