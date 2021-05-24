Two separate complaints regarding discharged airsoft or BB guns in Portland are under investigation by the Portland Police Department.

The first complaint was reported Friday night, with the victim alleging that four men shot into his vehicle parked on 91 Auburn St. and shattered his rear window, police said.

Police later responded to a vandalism complaint early Monday morning, where they found a broken window at 171 Auburn St.





Shooting any type of firearm — including BB guns, airsoft rifles and gas-powered pellet guns — is prohibited by city ordinances, the police department said. Carrying any of these types of weapons is not allowed in the city or in public areas between sunrise and sunset.

Shooting at a person or at private and personal property is a criminal offense, police said.

The Portland Police Department is currently investigating both reports, and urges anyone with information to contact the department at 207-874-8575.