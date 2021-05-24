Two canoeists were rescued from Chamberlain Lake in Piscatiquis County on Sunday, according to DIF&W officials.

Joshua Tinnel, 43, and Shawna Robinson, 51, both of Nitro, West Virginia, were rescued by the Maine Warden Service after high winds blew water over the sides of their 16-foot canoe and it capsized, officials said.

The couple had floated away from their canoe after it capsized, but were able to use the SOS feature on their GPS to notify the Maine Warden Service of their location, officials said.





Rangers reported that both Tinnel and Robinson had been wearing personal flotation devices, which allowed the rescue team to locate them. Both suffered from hypothermia, but rangers wrapped them in sleeping bags and took them to the Allagash Ranger Station to warm up.

Tinnel and Robinson did not require any other medical attention, officials said.