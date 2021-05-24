AUBURN — A teen is in critical condition after a crash involving two ATVs in Auburn Monday, police said.

One of the ATVs had broken down and was being towed by another other ATV downhill on Danville Corner Road when the driver of the ATV being towed lost control.

The two machines became tangled in the tow line and rolled over, throwing both drivers off of them, police said.





One driver — a 14-year-old male — suffered head injuries and is currently at Maine Medical Center in critical condition. Meanwhile, the other driver — a 17-year-old male — suffered minor injuries, police said.

The crash is still under investigation.