Construction on a bridge over Stillwater Avenue is slowing traffic on Interstate 95.

That road work before exit 186 backed up traffic Monday morning on the northbound and southbound sides during rush hour.

The exit remains open, but Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, warned I-95 will become heavily congested between the Hammon Street and Stillwater exits during the morning commutes.





The Maine Department of Transportation expects to wrap up bridge repairs before Memorial Day weekend. In the meantime, northbound traffic between Broadway and Stillwater will be limited to a single lane of traffic, Moss said.

She reminded drivers to slow down as they approach the construction zone.