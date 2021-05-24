BANGOR — Fifteen months after COVID-19 struck Maine, teams are beginning to share their research findings about the infectious disease. The Northern Light Research Expo, presented by the Clinical Research Center at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, will share important research discoveries, and open up discussions about COVID-19 at a virtual expo on Wednesday, May 26.

Participants will engage with speakers and interact with a panel discussion to learn more about the health effects of social isolation in older adults, lessons learned from a year of living with COVID-19 and more. The event also offers continuing educational credits for participants.