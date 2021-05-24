BREWER — Northern Light Health announced that it will increase its minimum starting rate to $15 an hour across the organization. The adjustment has already begun and will be complete by June 1.

The investment is intended to help retain our valuable healthcare workforce and will attract new people to support Northern Light Health’s mission and the communities it serves.

“We continually evaluate our compensation to ensure that we remain very competitive. We were able to support this effort through the hard work from our leadership team and every staff member who focused on increasing access to services for our community. This is something to be celebrated,” says Paul Bolin, MBA, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, senior vice president and chief human resources officer for Northern Light Health.

He notes, “Starting rates of pay are just one component of the rich total compensation package we offer at Northern Light Health. We are proud of the comprehensive benefits package offered to all part time and full time employees including retirement programs, paid time off, wellness offerings, medical coverage, and opportunities to develop their education and professional careers.”