BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Bank & Trust recently presented donations totaling more than $10,000 to six Northern New England nonprofit organizations from its employee-driven charitable giving program, Casual for A Cause. The recipients of the contributions collected in Q1 2021 are: Bangor Area Homeless Shelter, Coastal Washington County Institute of Technology, Girls Inc., Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter, NewStory Center and Safeline Inc.

“Bar Harbor Bank & Trust employees are passionate about the communities where we live and work, and Casual for a Cause is a great way for us to make a meaningful contribution,” said Jack Frost, VP director of community giving at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. “We are honored to make these investments in our communities and to help our neighbors in need.”

Casual for a Cause gives Bank employees the opportunity to dress casually on Fridays in exchange for a bi-weekly payroll deduction made to a pool of funds collected during each quarter. The employees then vote on the nonprofits to receive their contributions. Employees have donated more than $100,000 to more than 50 organizations across Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont since the program launched in 2018.





Recipients of Q1 2021 Donations

Maine

Bangor Area Homeless Shelter (BAHS)is open 365 days a year and supports and strengthens the community by providing emergency shelter and supportive services to people who are homeless or at risk. BAHS also advocates for collaborative, locally driven solutions to end homelessness. Learn more about the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter at www.bangorareashelter.org.

“We at BAHS are very appreciative of the Bank’s Casual for a Cause donation,” said Boyd Kronholm, Executive Director of BAHS. “Over 60% of our funding came from private donations like yours last year. It is a vital part of our budget. We could not serve some of the most vulnerable community members without this type of support from the community.”

Coastal Washington County Institute of Technology (MSAD 37) is s a member of Maine’s network of career and technical education schools and offers hands-on, career-oriented education in a variety of programs. Learn more about Coastal Washington County Institute of Technology at www.msad37.me/o/cwcit.

“We at Coastal Washington County Institute of Technology are very grateful to the employees of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust and the ‘Casual for a Cause Program,’” said Lucille Willey, Director of Coastal Washington County Institute of Technology. “The funds raised by the BHBT employees will be used to support our students and to ensure that their needs are met. It is gratifying to know that our communities have such caring individuals who are willing to support our career and technical school and the students who attend.”

Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter works to provide safe shelter, food, support services, and an avenue to self-sufficiency for homeless adults and children in the community. The organization offers numerous programs including emergency shelter homeless assistance, financial education, youth empowerment, and more. Learn more about Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter at www.shelterme.org.

“We are grateful to the employees of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust for their support of this work and the people we serve,” said Katie Spencer White, Chief Executive Officer of Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter. “No one needs to be without shelter in a country as rich as ours and, by working together, we can make sure we achieve our goal of ensuring the experience of homelessness is a rare, brief and one-time event in a person’s life.”

New Hampshire

Girls Inc. provides girls throughout New Hampshire with life-changing experiences and real solutions to the unique issues girls face. The organization gives girls the tools and support they need to succeed, including trained professionals who mentor and guide them in a safe, girls-only environment; peers who share their drive and aspirations; and research-based programming. Learn more about Girls Inc. at www.girlsincnewhampshire.org.

“At Girls Inc. NH, we encourage kindness, generosity and forward thinking,” said Sharron McCarthy, CEO of Girls Inc. NH. “Bar Harbor Bank & Trust clearly embraces these principles as well. Choosing us as the recipients of your Casual for a Cause fundraiser feels great. Clearly, your team sees the value in creating a new generation of empowered female leaders. We thank you sincerely for this nod and will use the funds to our scholarship fund allowing girls to attend our programs and summer camp.”

Vermont

NewStory Center works to end the cycle of violence through support, education, prevention, and collaboration with all the people and communities of Rutland County. The organization offers counseling, legal, and social service advocacy; emergency shelter services, crisis counseling, and more. Learn more about NewStory Center at www.nscvt.org.

“Thank you to everyone at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust for their generous contribution,” said Avaloy Lanning, MSW, Executive Director of NewStory Center. “The needs of survivors of domestic and sexual violence are unique, and we cannot use a one size fits all approach. Gifts such as this allow us to get creative and truly offer client-centered solutions.”

Safeline Inc. works to end physical, emotional and sexual violence against women and children through direct service, education, advocacy and social change. The organization provides a 24/7 toll free number that offers support, safety planning, information and referrals as well as in-person support and legal, economic, and medical advocacy. Learn more about Safeline Inc. at www.safelinevt.org.

“Safeline is very pleased and honored to receive the Casual for a Cause donation from Bar Harbor & Trust especially because it was voted on by the employees,” said Linda Ingold, Director of Safeline Inc. “This shows that the employees as community members recognize the importance of ending domestic violence and sexual abuse, and that they are supporting those efforts!”

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Operating over 50 locations across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine and has more than $3.6 billion in assets. As a leading Northern New England community bank, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust offers a full range of personal and business banking services, as well as wealth management services through its subsidiaries Bar Harbor Trust Services and Charter Trust Company. For more information about Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, visit www.barharbor.bank or call 888-853-7100. Member FDIC.