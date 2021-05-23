MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the winter 2021 president’s list (for a GPA of 3.7 and above). The winter term runs from January to May.
Zachory Lapierre of Brewer
Dennis Stroba of Eddington
Tai Bishop of Bangor
Mark Jenkins of Brewer
Amanda Badger of Bangor
Jessica Lanphere of Milford
Richard Allard of Bangor
Zandre Engelbrecht of Blythedale Beach
Matthew Harless of Orrington
Nicholas Kelley of Old Town
Milessa Gatheright of Winterport
Christopher Haney of Brewer
Elissa Poirier of Bangor
Jessica Orne of Old Town
Angela Drake of Orrington
Julie Plummer of Bangor
Kaelen Shattuck of Bangor
Jessica Hardwick of Glenburn
Kassandra Foss of Bangor.