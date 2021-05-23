BANGOR – New England broadband consulting firm Mission Broadband has announced the recent hire of Lee Willette as project & operational support manager.

Willette brings more than 40 years of experience in the telecommunications industry to Mission’s growing team. To date, he has spent much of his career building communications infrastructure in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, with a strong focus on operations.

In his new role, Willette aims to assist clients in monitoring the construction and deployment of fiber optic networks while also developing customer service support practices to make expanding broadband an easier process for communities across New England.





“The addition of Lee to our team will expand and enhance our client operations and support offerings,” said Mission Broadband Vice President and General Manager John Dougherty. “Lee’s extensive experience in telecommunications will play a major role in helping our clients capitalize on the many opportunities to access funding for broadband and navigate the process of expanding networks.”

Willette holds an associate’s degree in electronics technology from E.M.V.T.I. in Bangor and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Husson College. Originally from Corinna, he currently resides in Roxbury, Vermont. Outside of work, Lee enjoys biking, hiking and spending time at his family camp on Sebasticook Lake.



Mission Broadband is a Maine-based company committed to helping clients across the United States gain insights and solve challenges related to broadband connectivity through our community focused approach and dedication to broadband equity. From healthcare and business to education, access to broadband shapes the future of every citizen and we are committed to bringing equitable access to all. For more information, visit http://www.missionbroadband.com.