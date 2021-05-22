LIMERICK, Maine — Police in Maine said a single-vehicle crash killed a 44-year-old motorcyclist in Limerick.

The crash happened early Saturday morning and killed Kirk Fogarty of Waterboro. Police said a preliminary investigation showed Fogarty failed to navigate a curve in the road and struck a utility pole.

Waterboro emergency medical workers pronounced Fogarty dead at the scene. Police said the crash was still under investigation on Saturday but speed appeared to be a factor. They said Fogarty was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.