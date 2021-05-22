Another Mainer has died as health officials on Saturday reported another 159 coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 3,113. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 2,954 on Friday.

Another person has succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 819.

Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 66,863, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 66,704 on Friday.

Of those, 49,039 have been confirmed positive, while 17,824 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Saturday was 1.19 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 499.57.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 193.7, down from 196.3 a day ago, down from 246.9 a week ago and down from 447.1 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 394.6.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,975 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those currently hospitalized was not immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Saturday was 14.76 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,155), Aroostook (1,819), Cumberland (17,011), Franklin (1,324), Hancock (1,326), Kennebec (6,364), Knox (1,110), Lincoln (1,030), Oxford (3,515), Penobscot (5,993), Piscataquis (540), Sagadahoc (1,439), Somerset (2,148), Waldo (994), Washington (865) and York (13,229) counties. Information about one case was not available on Saturday morning.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 33,085,656 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 589,224 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.