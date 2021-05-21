As the economy recovers from the pandemic, there are hundreds of job openings across Maine and employers desperate to find help.

But for Mainers with disabilities, getting hired for those open positions still isn’t easy, and they are frustrated when they keep getting denied for jobs.

Josh Bouchard, a 37-year-old with autism, said he’s had a “hard time” finding work.

He has spent months looking for work, applying to multiple positions at department stores and gas stations, but was denied each time because he has a service dog, Diesel, who helps him with his post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety.

“The more I tried looking to find jobs, I realized it was harder and harder for people with service dogs or disabilities to find these jobs,” Bouchard said.

In one case, Bouchard said a store manager told him, “I will not hire you with a service dog.”

“There’s a lot of people out there with disabilities that want to work, but a lot of businesses don’t really make the accommodations for someone with a disability to work,” Bouchard said.

But under the Maine Human Rights Act, it’s illegal to discriminate against qualified people with a physical or mental disability.

“The frustration comes from when somebody is not given an opportunity just because they know that an individual has a disability,” STRIVE U Program Director Katie Collins said.

Collins said even though positions are available, it’s hard for people with disabilities to fill them.

“I think that there are some employers for whom that feels overwhelming,” Collins said.

STRIVE student Matthew Archer, who also has autism, is the exception and landed a job recently at Home Depot.

“I’m very excited to have a job,” Archer, 24, said.

STRIVE said it’s important for employers to keep an open mind when hiring, especially when it comes to candidates with disabilities. The organization encourages employers to work with them to find a position where they could thrive.