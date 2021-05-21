This story will be updated.

Two more Mainers have died as health officials on Friday reported another 170 coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 2,954. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 3,071 on Thursday.





A man and a woman in their 60s from Androscoggin and Hancock counties have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 818.

Friday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 66,704, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 66,534 on Thursday.

Of those, 48,933 have been confirmed positive, while 17,771 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Friday was 1.27 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 498.38.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 196.3, down from 214.9 a day ago, down from 269.3 a week ago and down from 447.1 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,966 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Friday was 14.69 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,125), Aroostook (1,815), Cumberland (16,993), Franklin (1,323), Hancock (1,324), Kennebec (6,339), Knox (1,108), Lincoln (1,027), Oxford (3,509), Penobscot (5,972), Piscataquis (536), Sagadahoc (1,434), Somerset (2,140), Waldo (991), Washington (864) and York (13,204) counties.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

An additional 5,567 Mainers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours. As of Friday, 682,796 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 661,896 have received a final dose.

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 33,057,340 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 588,546 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.