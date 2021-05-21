Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s to mid-60s from north to south, with a chance for scattered showers but eventually mostly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Nine Mainers died and another 219 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death now stands at 816. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

A mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be in Old Town this Saturday, giving out doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to residents of some of Penobscot County’s most rural towns.





Northern Light Mercy Hospital will wind down the mass vaccination clinic it operates at the Portland Expo by June 18. Since it opened on March 2, the clinic at the Expo has fully vaccinated more than 21,000 people.

Visa worker Anthony Rios (left) works with gardener Carol Emerson at Sebasco Harbor Resort in Phippsburg in this May 25, 2018, file photo. Credit: BDN file photo

Susan Bayley Clough is expecting a thriving summer tourism season, but fears she may have to close some of her businesses for a couple days a week or skip lunch services because there might not be enough workers.

In this March 24, 2021, file photo, people stand in line outside a Northern Light Health COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Portland Expo. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Adults who get their first dose during May can claim rewards ranging from L.L. Bean gift cards to Sea Dogs tickets or a hunting license.

The border crossing between the U.S. and Canada in Houlton.

The border was set to reopen today. But U.S. and Canadian officials have consistently moved back the border opening date each month.

In this August 2019 file photo, Corrina Tancrede helps paint background colors for a new mural on the front of Webb’s Market on Pine Street in Lewiston. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

The grant will help the state’s second-largest city and its co-applicant nonprofit, Community Concepts, increase the amount of safe, affordable housing downtown and improve the economic and social well-being for residents.

Adam Dawe (left) of the University of Maine men’s hockey team celebrates with teammate Jakub Sirota after scoring a goal during a 2019 game at Alfond Arena in Orono. Credit: Courtesy of Peter Buehner

Ben Barr inherits a program that has two NCAA titles, 18 NCAA Tournament appearances and 11 Frozen Fours to its credit, but hasn’t reached the semifinals of Hockey East since 2012.

Alex McKenney of the University of Maine delivers a pitch against Binghamton University during a game at Mahaney Diamond in Orono. The junior has overcome reconstructive elbow surgery to become a key contributor on the Black Bears staff. Credit: Courtesy of Peter Buehner

Alex McKenney was named the America East Pitcher of the Week for the second time this season after throwing six innings of one-hit ball with six strikeouts in a 15-0 victory over Hartford last weekend.

In other Maine news …

Stephen King says JK Rowling ‘canceled’ him for supporting transgender women

UMaine professor debunks COVID-19 misinformation on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Androscoggin commissioner introduces ‘health freedom’ proposal to ban vaccine mandates

2 pedestrians die in Augusta car crash

Fox attacked woman, 2 dogs in Rockland

Former Maine contractor pleads not guilty to stealing $500,000 from clients

Maine House narrowly approves $16 minimum wage for school workers