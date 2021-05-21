Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s to mid-60s from north to south, with a chance for scattered showers but eventually mostly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Nine Mainers died and another 219 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death now stands at 816. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
A mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be in Old Town this Saturday, giving out doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to residents of some of Penobscot County’s most rural towns.
Northern Light Mercy Hospital will wind down the mass vaccination clinic it operates at the Portland Expo by June 18. Since it opened on March 2, the clinic at the Expo has fully vaccinated more than 21,000 people.
A foreign worker shortage is forcing Maine businesses to consider limiting their hours this tourism season
Susan Bayley Clough is expecting a thriving summer tourism season, but fears she may have to close some of her businesses for a couple days a week or skip lunch services because there might not be enough workers.
Mainers aren’t claiming their free rewards for getting vaccinated against COVID-19
Adults who get their first dose during May can claim rewards ranging from L.L. Bean gift cards to Sea Dogs tickets or a hunting license.
US government says northern border will remain closed at least until end of June
The border was set to reopen today. But U.S. and Canadian officials have consistently moved back the border opening date each month.
Lewiston wins competitive $30 million federal grant to transform housing
The grant will help the state’s second-largest city and its co-applicant nonprofit, Community Concepts, increase the amount of safe, affordable housing downtown and improve the economic and social well-being for residents.
Returning players look forward to a ‘new era’ of UMaine hockey
Ben Barr inherits a program that has two NCAA titles, 18 NCAA Tournament appearances and 11 Frozen Fours to its credit, but hasn’t reached the semifinals of Hockey East since 2012.
His first 2 seasons ended in disaster. Now this UMaine pitcher is among the best in the country.
Alex McKenney was named the America East Pitcher of the Week for the second time this season after throwing six innings of one-hit ball with six strikeouts in a 15-0 victory over Hartford last weekend.
In other Maine news …
Stephen King says JK Rowling ‘canceled’ him for supporting transgender women
UMaine professor debunks COVID-19 misinformation on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’
Androscoggin commissioner introduces ‘health freedom’ proposal to ban vaccine mandates
2 pedestrians die in Augusta car crash
Fox attacked woman, 2 dogs in Rockland
Former Maine contractor pleads not guilty to stealing $500,000 from clients
Maine House narrowly approves $16 minimum wage for school workers