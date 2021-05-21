BIDDEFORD — Paquin & Carroll Insurance has announced the expansion of its commercial team with the hire of Dave Gash as a commercial account executive. With nearly two decades of experience in the insurance industry, including with both personal and commercial lines, Gash will broaden the agency’s client services.

Gash joins Paquin & Carroll from another local agency, where he had worked since moving to Maine in 2017. Previously, he spent 14 years at Gash Fitzpatrick Insurance in Kentucky, a small family agency founded by his father and grandfather. In his new position, Gash aims to continue to immerse himself in the Southern Maine community and help local businesses protect against liabilities, setting them up for success.

“Dave’s diverse industry background and experience at small agencies will make him a valuable resource for our commercial clients,” said Paquin & Carroll President Josh Fearon. “We are excited that he has joined the team and look forward to his success in this new role.”





Originally from Danville, Kentucky, Gash earned a bachelor’s degree from the College of Wooster in Ohio. He is also certified as an Accredited Adviser in Insurance (AAI). Outside of work, he resides in Saco with his wife and three kids. Together, they enjoy spending time exploring Maine’s natural beauty, including riding bikes on York County’s beaches and hiking trails in state parks.



Founded in 1928, Paquin & Carroll Insurance provides personal, business and financial insurance programs and advice, as well as providing employee benefits throughout Northern New England. The firm maintains the highest standard of service and is proud of its long-standing client relationships built on mutual responsibility and trust. Locally owned, with access to the finest national and regional insurance carriers and providers, Paquin & Carroll ensures customers have competitive products and pricing to fit clients’ budgets. For more information and locations, visit http://www.insurancepc.com.