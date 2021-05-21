SOUTH PORTLAND — Nine Maine community college students were awarded full tuition scholarships in honor of Leon A. Gorman for the upcoming 2021-22 academic year. The students were celebrated Tuesday, May 18 in an online event with Gorman family members and L.L.Bean leadership.

This is the sixth year the Leon A. Gorman Scholarship has been given. The scholarship supports three students at Southern Maine Community College, the largest college within the Maine Community College System and one student at the other six colleges. Each of the nine Leon A. Gorman Scholars will receive an award equal to a full year of tuition at a Maine community college.

The Leon A. Gorman Endowed Scholarship was established in 2014 by the children of Leon and Lisa Gorman in honor of Mr. Gorman’s 80th birthday. The scholarship supports Maine community college students who demonstrate strong academic achievement, financial need, and a commitment to community service, a hallmark of the scholarship’s namesake.





“My family and I are so impressed with how hard these students have worked to get to college, to stay in college and to help others stay in college. This year’s recipients are pursuing nine different career paths, but they share many of the same qualities as Leon: determination, empathy for others and most importantly, leadership. I know Leon would have been proud to have these student scholars represent his legacy,” said Lisa Gorman.

The 2021 Leon A. Gorman Scholars are:

Miranda Kelly (Camden), nursing, Central Maine Community College;

Autumn Mowery (Franklin), liberal studies, Eastern Maine Community College;

Daryn Gilbert (Waterville), respiratory therapy, Kennebec Valley Community College;

Joshua Morneault (Madawaska), electrical construction and maintenance, Northern Maine Community College;

Brian Determan (South Portland), marine science, Southern Maine Community College;

Robert Henline (Amherst, New Hampshire) business administration – sports management, Southern Maine Community College;

Astrid Mumpalala (South Portland) medical assisting, Southern Maine Community College;

Bryon Barton (Hodgdon), mechanical technology, Washington County Community College; and

Shelby Varney (Turner), veterinary technology, York County Community College.

Leon Gorman was passionate about the state of Maine. His investments in Maine’s community colleges exemplified that passion. He understood that Maine’s community colleges not only positively impact the lives of many aspiring individuals and their families, but also have a positive economic impact. Quite simply, he believed that well-educated community college graduates forge a bright future for the State of Maine.

“All of this year’s Gorman Scholars are exceptional students and exceptional members of their community. They lead full and challenging lives and they do so with dedication and commitment,” said MCCS President David Daigler. “Mr. Gorman believed that a well-educated community college graduate forged a bright future for the state of Maine and these students exemplify his passion.”

Mr. Gorman was the longtime president and CEO of L.L.Bean. He was deeply committed to the people and places of Maine and recognized the power and potential of Maine’s community colleges to transform people’s lives. He and his wife Lisa worked quietly behind the scenes supporting the colleges and the couple was central to the 2009 establishment and success of The Foundation for Maine’s Community Colleges for which Mrs. Gorman continues to serve as vice chair.