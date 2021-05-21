Murray Plumb & Murray is pleased to announce that Stacey D. Neumann, Esq. has been appointed to the Criminal Law Committee for the United States District Court for the District of Maine.

“I am honored to have been selected to serve on this important committee,” said Neumann.

Neumann is a partner at Murray Plumb & Murray and Chair of the firm’s Criminal/White Collar Defense and Employment Practice Groups. She focuses on white collar and other criminal defense, employment law, civil rights and the collegiate disciplinary process, including Title IX investigations. Neumann’s practice covers federal and state courts and her background brings the unique perspective of understanding the legal process from opposing sides.

Before joining Murray Plumb & Murray, Neumann served as a federal prosecutor in the District of Maine, and prior to that was a public defender in Vermont. She is also a member of the Criminal Justice Act Panel Committee for the District of Maine. Neumann serves on the Board of the Maine Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and the Board of Governors of the Maine State Bar Association. She lives outside of Portland with her husband and children.