TENNIS

At Caribou, Wednesday

Caribou boys (7-2) 5, Madawaska (2-7) 0

Singles: Sawyer Deprey (C) def. Jordan Clavette 8-1, Devon Ouellette (C) def. Caleb Bassett 8-4, Brevin Barnes (C) def. Sam Lausier 8-2; doubles: Abe Bouchard-Cody Martin (C) def. Brady Gagnon-Jackson Verneau 8-4, Ari Plante-Nick Staples (C) def. Evan Dionne-Brandon Ringuette 8-1

Caribou girls (9-0) 5, Madawaska (0-9) 0

Singles: Sage Dubay (C) def. Alexis Cyr 8-0, Livia Bouchard (C) def. Hannah Thibeault 8-1, Ashlyn Bouchard (C) def. Hannah Blanchette 8-1; doubles: Mia Theriault-Naomi Cote (C) def. Hailey Blanchette 8-0, Jayden Fournier-Kallee Parent (C) by forfeit

BASEBALL

Schenck 5, Lee Acad. 4

At East Millinocket

Schenck top hitters: Kole Giberson 2 singles, RBI; Frank Dow RBI single, Isaac Adams 2 singles; winning pitcher: Keegan Cottle 9 strikeouts, 2 walks; save: Isaac Adams; Lee Academy top hitters: Eian Allard 2-run double, 3 stolen bases; Eli Knowles 2 singles