A fox attacked a woman and her dog in Rockland on Wednesday evening.

The fox is suspected of being rabid, but authorities have not yet located it, according to the Courier Gazette.

The fox attacked the dog on Railroad Avenue, and when the woman attempted to intervene to save her dog, the fox turned on her, the newspaper reported.





Neighbors had spotted a sickly fox earlier that day, and another dog in the city was also attacked by a fox.

It’s just the latest fox attack to rock the midcoast this year. Since March, at least five fox attacks have been reported in Topsham. Out of those, only one of the animals tested positive for rabies. One animal was suspected to be rabid, and the other animals were not found or not tested because no one was injured during the attack.

State Veterinarian Michele Walsh told the American Journal last month that test results from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show strong evidence that a new strain has infected foxes, and that could account for the rise in fox attacks throughout Sagadahoc County.