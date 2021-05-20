WALDO — Waldo County Technical Center will host its annual Recognition and Awards Night on Wednesday, June 2 at 6:30 p.m. to honor all students at the Tech Center, to recognize students who have earned special awards, and to present scholarships to members of the Senior class. WCTC will also be inducting its first members into the Wall of Fame, which honors past graduates of the Tech Center who are successful in their fields and have given back to the community.

Recognition and Awards Night will take place on WCTC’’s campus at 1022 Waterville Road in Waldo. The ceremony will take place outside. Masks will be required to attend the event and will be provided for those who need them. Please contact 207-342-5231 for more information.