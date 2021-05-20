FARMINGTON – University Credit Union announced the renewal of a longstanding athletic sponsorship agreement with University of Maine at Farmington Athletics. The three-year agreement provides UMF Athletics with $15,000 in additional funding for venue improvements, equipment upgrades, special services/events and other activities not included in the department’s regular operating budget.

This is the fifth such sponsorship agreement UCU has made with UMF Athletics since the credit union established a Farmington location in 2007. UCU’s sponsorship of athletics at UMF has afforded many improvements over the years that support the student athlete experience; including, but not limited to, scoreboards, new sports medicine modalities and adaptive exercise/training equipment. Additionally, the sponsorship extends some support to the University Fitness and Recreation Center. In addition the sponsorship, UCU has again underwritten the ski racing bibs for the Reynolds Division in which UMF’s team participates.

“University athletics provide so many benefits to our campus communities and beyond,” said UCU President and CEO Renee Ouellette. “Community members, faculty, staff, families and students ─ athletes and non-athletes alike ─ are bonded through the symbols and spirit of sports. UCU is honored to support the UMF Athletics programs and facilities that make this possible, especially after the disruptions our student athletes have faced over the past year.”





“We are so pleased with the seamless, sustained support UCU has extended to us that fosters our vision and values of student opportunity and development. It has been a great and reliable partnership and our association is mutually beneficial,” said UMF Director of Athletics Julie Davis.



