Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries’ Collaborative Management Specialist Mike Thalhauser will present on two of the most formalized examples of co-management in Maine: shellfish and alewives. This hour-long talk will also highlight other efforts involving different fisheries and how MCCF supports collaborative management to sustain them. Join us on Friday, May 28 at 12:30 p.m. via Zoom for this free talk. To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dDrsZEtFQayYMHjGXJYb9A

Learn more about MCCF at http://www.coastalfisheries.org.