SEARS ISLAND — Friends of Sears Island will host a family “Art in the Field” day on Sears Island on Saturday, June 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Families are invited to hike out to a field on the Homestead Trail to spend time creating a sculpture made entirely from natural materials found on Sears Island. Each group will be assigned an area of the field and given two rolls of twine for tying materials together, but everything else must be sourced from the island. The goal of this event is to encourage people of all ages to come together to explore the island and express their creativity in the wild! The pieces created during the Art in the Field program will be on view through the month of July, and some sculptures will be featured on Friends of Sears Island’s website and Facebook page.

Participants must pre-register by emailing info@friendsofsearsisland.org, as there will be a limit of 12 family units for this event, reserved on a first come, first-served basis. The registration deadline is June 15. Once registrants have received an email confirming a spot, they will be sent more information about materials that can be used in the sculptures, permitted tools, and other logistics. In the event of inclement weather, the rain date for this event is Sunday, June 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To learn more about the work of Friends of Sears Island visit www.friendsofsearsisland.org, or facebook.com/friendsofsearsisland.