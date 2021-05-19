A man died after the dump truck he was driving left the road and hit several trees on Wednesday morning, Maine State Police said.

Michael Marshall, 68, of Houlton was driving southbound in a 1999 Volvo dump truck on Interstate 95 when a blown tire caused the truck to go off the highway in Dyer Brook. The truck struck multiple trees and Marshall was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Interstate 95 was restricted to one lane for several hours following the crash. The crash remains under investigation, though police said speed does not appear to be a factor.