In response to recent Center for Disease Control guidance, Gov. Janet Mills has lifted all capacity limits and requirements to physically distance in public outdoor settings in Maine as of May 24. As a result, Maine Woodland Owners will be offering a full slate of in-person field programs this summer and fall.

The organization conducts over 50 woodland owner education programs a year, and in the past 12 months, nearly all were held online. Now, people throughout the state will have multiple opportunities to gather in the woods for hands-on experiences hearing from experts and landowners about forest management options and ways to enjoy their forested acres.

Maine Woodland Owners, previously known as Small Woodland Owners Association of Maine or SWOAM, was formed 45 years ago as an educational organization dedicated to providing knowledge and technical support for Maine’s small woodland owners. Its goal is to increase landowner engagement and long-term woodland stewardship to ensure the health of Maine’s forests.





“We are pleased that once again we will be providing in person outdoor programs for woodland owners and stewards.” As an educational organization, our highest priority is to provide quality events that offer a broad array of information and experiences around forest management ” said Tom Doak, Maine Woodland Owners executive director. “Field events are the best way for us to deliver this service.”

To kick off the season, a woodland field tour will be held in Newcastle on June 5th which will showcase three well-managed forests along the Sheepscot river. Following that, there will be two events held on Maine Woodland Owners land trust properties: “Forestry 101” at the Whitney Memorial Forest in Gray on June 12 for new woodland owners and an Oak/Pine Forest Health tour hosted at the Hayden-Murdock Forest in Raymond on June 22. Both will be held in partnership with the Maine Forest Service. “Forestry 101” is co-sponsored with Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association.

All events are open to the public. The programs in Newcastle and Raymond are free of charge for Maine Woodland Owners members, non-members are asked to provide a suggested donation of $10 per event. “Forestry 101” has a fee of $20 for members of Maine Woodland Owners and/or MOFGA and $25 for non members. To register for these and future events visit www.mainewoodlandowners.org/events.

For more information about Maine Woodland Owners and visit www.mainewoodlandowners.org, or contact Jennifer Hicks, director of communications and outreach, at jenn@mainewoodlandowners.org or 207-844-0348.