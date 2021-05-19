ROCKPORT — Goose River Golf Club will present the Goose River Junior Series, a golf clinic for juniors aged 12-18, beginning in July.

The six-week series will be held Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning July 8.

The powerhouse group of instructors includes Alex Plummer, PGA, head professional at Goose River Golf Club; Jeff Seavey, PGA, director of instruction at Goose River Golf Club; Mark Wallace, Camden Hills Regional High School golf coach, and Peter Hodgkins, PGA.





“Due to the pandemic, we’ve witnessed an explosion of interest in golf this past year, including younger players throughout the Midcoast,” said Plummer. “Hosting this clinic is our way of addressing the interest while helping the next generation of golfers develop solid skills, camaraderie, and enjoyment of the game.”

The cost is $15 per session or $75 for the entire series. Due to a limited capacity of 15 students per session, pre-registration is required by calling the Pro Shop at Goose River Golf Club at 207-236-8488.

For more information about Goose River Golf Club, visit the Goose website at http://www.gooserivergolf.com, Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/GooseRiverGolf or contact Head Golf Pro Alex Plummer at 207-236-8488.