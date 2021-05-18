This story will be updated.

The Buxton Police Department and the Maine State Police are searching for a Buxton man after he had a physical altercation with his adult son and fled his home, officials said.

Police arrived at the 71 Dunnell Road residence after receiving a call that Brady Dix Sr., 44, was in possession of a shotgun and was in a fight with his son Tuesday morning, police said.





Dix was currently on bail, and conditions of his release did not allow him to possess or use dangerous weapons, including firearms, police said.

Family members told police that Dix was inside the residence when officials arrived, and that all family members had safely left the residence.

After repeated attempts to contact Dix through phone or through the use of the Public Address System, police acquired a warrant to search the residence.

Buxton police, along with members of the Maine State Police Tactical Force, entered the residence at 2:51 p.m., but did not find Dix inside, officials said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Dix, and police are continuing to search for him.

Dix is 6-feet-4-inches tall, weighs approximately 220 pounds and has red hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing camo patterned shorts, a dark gray t-shirt and sneakers, police said.

The Buxton Police Department does not know whether Dix has a firearm, but said that anyone who sees him should not approach him and should call the police department immediately.