FRANKLIN, N.H. — Police investigating two shootings in Franklin, New Hampshire, have arrested a man and are searching for a person of interest.

Shots were fired into a house on Monday, WMUR-TV reported. Police have accused Rayshawn Hubbard of reckless conduct for allegedly firing into the home. It wasn’t immediately known if Hubbard had a lawyer, and a phone number couldn’t be found for him.

No one was hurt, but police said that led to a second shooting a couple of blocks away. One person suffered non-fatal injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Investigators said they have some photos of what happened from home security systems.