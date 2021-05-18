Emerson Mill Road will be closed ahead of Memorial Day weekend as a part of a project to replace eight bridges and rehabilitate a ninth bridge in Hampden.

The road will be closed from 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26 to 5 a.m. on Thursday, May 27, and again from 7 p.m. that day to 5 a.m. on Friday, May 28.

The bridge replacements and rehabilitation will also affect northbound and southbound traffic between mile markers 174 and 180.





The project will replace and rehabilitate the bridges that are almost 60 years old, according to Maine Department of Transportation spokesperson Paul Merrill. The other bridges targeted include those carrying the interstate over Souadabscook Stream and another carrying Cold Brook Road over the interstate, according to Merrill.

The $44.8 million project is expected to last until Nov. 30, 2022.