BANGOR – If you or someone you know has noticed a new bulge or lump around your belly button or in your groin area, there’s a chance it may be a hernia – a weakness or defect in the wall of the abdomen or diaphragm.

To help community members better understand hernias, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center is holding a free virtual information session on Thursday, May 20. The event will start at 6 pm and will feature a presentation by leading surgeons from Northern Light Surgical Specialists. Anyone interested in learning more about hernias and how minimally invasive procedures can bring relief from pain and symptoms is welcome to attend. Register to attend at northernlight.org/emmchernia or call 207-973-5077.

Hernias are common and are nothing to be embarrassed about. In fact, it’s estimated that 5 percent of the US population suffers from some form of hernia. At Northern Light Surgical Specialists, our experienced surgical team offers the newest techniques for treating all types of hernias, including minimally invasive (laparoscopic) and robotic surgical procedures. This combination of surgical expertise and advanced technology allows patients to achieve the most durable repair with the least amount of discomfort and fastest recovery.

Learn more at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 20 via Zoom. Register at northernlight.org/emmchernia.