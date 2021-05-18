HOLDEN — The Bangor/Holden KOA Holiday campground, located at 602 Main Road in Holden, is now open for the 2021 summer camping season.

The Bangor/Holden KOA Holiday is one of over 515 open-to-the-public KOA campgrounds in the Kampgrounds of America system in the U.S. and Canada.

“The past year has been a challenging one and our campground owners and their staff are excited to welcome guests to enjoy the great outdoors,” said Kampgrounds of America CEO and President Toby O’Rourke. “We saw an increase in new and current campers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic wanting to recreate safely, and we’re proud to continue that trend into the 2021 summer camping season.”





KOA’s 2020 Special COVID-19 North American Camping Report found that camping is considered the safest way to travel and vacation among both campers and non-campers.

“Unlike other forms of travel, camping offers natural social distancing,” O’Rourke said. “Whether you prefer a tent, a Cabin or an RV site, you can rest assured that a stay at any of our campgrounds will offer a safe way to kick back and relax.”

Guests are encouraged to visit the campground’s page at KOA.com prior to booking to learn about any local precautions or restrictions that may reflect localized mandates.

To learn more, campers can pick up a new 2021 Edition of the KOA Directory for free at any KOA campground. A travel atlas of every state and Canadian province, the KOA Directory includes descriptive listings of every KOA campground as well as detailed maps and directions to each location. A digital edition of the 2021 KOA Directory is also available at http://koa.uberflip.com/i/937536-2021-koa-digital-directory/.

For even more information about the newest KOA camping locations, as well as get great camping tips, tricks and recipes, campers can subscribe to the KOA blog at www.koa.com/blog.

Born on the banks of the Yellowstone River in 1962, Kampgrounds of America is celebrating its 59th anniversary in 2021. For more information, go to www.KOA.com.