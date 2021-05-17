Temperatures in Maine are expected to peak at over 70 degrees fahrenheit over the next week, following the unseasonably warm start to the year.

The National Weather Service station in Caribou predicts that central Maine could see temperatures up to 75 degrees on Wednesday, and 78 degrees on Thursday.

Following a weekend of scattered thunderstorms, southern and coastal Maine may reach high temperatures of 76 degrees on Wednesday.





Skies will stay mostly clear throughout the week, and nighttime temperatures will hover around 50 degrees throughout the state.

The warm weather comes as Maine prepares to mark the start of the summer tourist season Memorial Day weekend. The industry is expected to get back on track as pandemic restrictions are lifted.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have lifted mask requirements for fully vaccinated people, and capacity limits will lift for indoor and outdoor venues on May 24.