Update: Nancy Dickson has been found safe.

A Skowhegan woman has been missing since noon on Monday.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Nancy Dickson of Skowhegan. Credit: Courtesy of Maine State Police

Nancy Dickson, 69, was last seen about 6:40 p.m. at the Irving in Bridgton driving a gray 2016 Nissan Rogue with the license plate 627ALG. She was following her husband when they became separated, according to the Maine State Police.





Dickson is white, 5 feet tall and weighs 239 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. She is a diabeic, has dementia and does not have her phone or medications with her, police said.

Anyone who sees Dickson should call 911 or the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office at 207-474-6386.