Chantel Charles earned bragging rights over former University of Maine teammate Maddy McVicar in Sunday’s Women’s British Basketball League championship game in Morningside Arena in Leicester.

Charles’ hometown team, the London Lions, topped McVicar’s Newcastle Eagles 93-71 to claim their first WBBL title.

Charles finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot in 33 minutes, 30 seconds of playing time. She shot 4-for-7 from the floor.

Tournament Most Valuable Player Shanice Beckford-Norton led the third-seeded Lions with 30 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals, and Kennedy Leonard amassed 20 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists and two steals.

Calais’ McVicar was her team’s second-leading scorer with 19 points thanks to 5-for-7 shooting from the 3-point arc. She also posted four rebounds, an assist and a steal while playing the full 40 minutes.

Alison Gorrell’s 30 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals led Newcastle, which was the seventh seed but upset the top two seeds to reach the final.