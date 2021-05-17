The matchup is set for the North Atlantic Conference baseball championship after top seeds Husson University of Bangor and SUNY Cobleskill captured the East and West divisional titles, respectively.

Husson will host the best-of-three NAC championship series with a doubleheader on Thursday afternoon at the Winkin Complex. An if-necessary third game is scheduled for Friday.

The winner of that series will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament.





Husson (20-6) advanced by sweeping No. 2 Thomas College of Waterville 12-0 and 10-7 last Friday.

SUNY Cobleskill secured its berth in the NAC championship series by sweeping No. 2 SUNY Polytechnic with a pair of one-run victories Saturday at Cobleskill, New York.

The Fighting Tigers (14-7) relinquished the 5-1 lead they held through three innings but snapped a 5-5 tie with a run in the bottom of the seventh inning en route to a 6-5 victory in the opener.

SUNY Cobleskill jumped out to an 8-2 lead through five innings of the second game. SUNY Poly (9-12) capitalized on three errors to score five runs in the sixth inning to draw within a single run but the Fighting Tigers held on for an 8-7 win.

Senior left-hander Cam Graham of Littleton and Houlton High School pitched Husson’s first complete game of the season in the series opener. Graham (4-1) scattered four hits with seven strikeouts, three walks and a hit batter during a 118-pitch performance that included 73 strikes.

David LeBlanc paced the offense with a 4-for-4 game that included a home run and five RBIs. Kobe Rogerson of Brewer doubled twice and scored four runs for coach Chris Morris’ club.

Husson rallied from a 6-3 fourth-inning deficit in the second game, with three runs in the top of the seventh inning and four runs in the ninth, to sweep the series and defeat Thomas (12-12) for the fifth time in their seven meetings this spring.

Jackson Thayer of Hampden, Jake Gregoire and Ryan Robb combined for 4 2/3 innings of two-hit, one-run relief pitching for Husson in support of starter Brandon Burnell.

Jackson Curtis of Ellsworth paced Husson’s 12-hit offense with a double, two singles, a sacrifice fly and three RBIs. Teammate Chris Ewanik doubled and singled twice with two RBIs and Nick Swift of Bradley and Old Town High School had two singles.