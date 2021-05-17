The Husson University softball team won its third straight North Atlantic Conference championship on Saturday as the East Division champ swept West Division winners Cazenovia 7-6 and 8-0.

Coach Diann Ramsey’s 27-1 Eagles have won 19 straight games and they have qualified for the NCAA Division III Tournament. They will find out at 1 p.m. Monday where they will be going.

Freshman third baseman Kenzie Dore was chosen the tournament’s Most Valuable Player as she went 4-for-7 with a home run, two doubles and two runs batted in. The former Brewer High standout was joined on the all-tournament team by teammates Sydney Ames of Skowhegan and Jen Jones of Acton, who each pitched a game and played right field in the other, and catcher Erin Bonenfant from Mount Vernon.





Ames went 4-for-7 with three RBIs and tossed five innings of three-hit shutout ball in the clinching gamer to run her record to 13-1. Jones went 3-for-6 and threw a complete game in the opener. Bonenfant caught both games.

Jones was touched up for 12 hits, but wound up with 11 strikeouts and no walks, and pitched out of a seventh-inning jam after Fiona Hunt singled in a run to make it 7-6.

With runners on second and third just one out, Jones registered her 11th strikeout and, after hitting a batter to load the bases, she induced a game-ending pop-up to improve her record to 12-0.

In the first game, Dore doubled and singled and knocked in a run. Katie Windsor singled twice and scored three runs and Ames singled twice and drove in two runs including what proved to be the game-winner in the sixth inning.

Caila Benning and Lauren Kelleher each doubled and singled for Cazenovia and Caitlin Kelleher and Madison Cieslask each had two base hits.

In the finale, Jones drove in a first-inning run with a single before the Eagles broke the game open in the third with four runs on Dore’s solo homer and Madelyn Fowler’s three-run blast.

Dore’s homer was her fourth of the season, and Fowler’s was her first.

Fowler also had a single to go with her homer and Dore had a double to accompany her homer. Jones had three singles and Olivia McCarty doubled and singled and knocked in a run.

Ames struck out two and walked one, and induced 10 ground ball outs.

Benning’s two singles and Caitlin Kelleher’s double were the only hits off her.