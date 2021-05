BASEBALL

At Milo

First Game

Greenville 7, Penquis 6

Greenville top hitters: Thomas McDonough 2 singles, RBI; Jace Springer single, RBI; winning pitcher: Lance Owens 3 innings, 7 strikeouts; Penquis top hitters: Grady Atkinson double, Trevor Saunders single, RBI; pitcher: Brady Goulette 4 innings, 5 strikeouts

Greenville 013 03 — 7 6 1

Penquis 410 10 — 6 2 1





Second Game

Penquis 14, Greenville 12

Penquis top hitters: Alvin Robshaw 4 singles, 4 RBI; Grady Atkinson single, triple, 2 RBI; Brady Goulette 3 singles, 3 RBI; winning pitcher: Grady Atkinson 4 innings; Greenville: Thomas McDonough 2 singles, double; Dom Murray 2 singles, 3 RBI; pitcher: Jace Springer 3 innings

Penquis 013 802 — 14 13 2

Greenville 005 610 — 12 14 1

TENNIS

HIGH SCHOOL

At Calais

Match 1

Calais girls 5, Woodland 0

Singles: Lexi Doten def. Mykalah Howard 8-0, Carlotta Cavazzini def. Kadance Ward 8-1, Katie Bitar by forfeit; doubles: Laura Edgerly-Emma Saunders by forfeit, Cadence Braughton-Danielle White by forfeit

Match 2

Calais (8-4) 5, Woodland (0-3) 0

Singles: Cassie Carr def. Mykalah Howard 8-0, Laura Edgerly def. Kadance Ward 8-0, Katie Bitar by forfeit; doubles: Emma Saunders-Danielle White by forfeit, Carlotta Cavazzini-Cadence Braughton by forfeit

Match 1

Calais boys 4, Woodland 1

Singles: JD Turner (C) def. Cole Dunphy 8-0, Jeremy Turner (C) def. Jamie Bryan 8-2, Alden Bacon (W) def. Simon Bowles 8-1; doubles: Josh Calder-Kaden Small (C) by forfeit, Charlie Bitar-Josh Cline (C) by forfeit

Match 2

Calais boys (8-4) 4, Woodland (0-3) 1

Singles: Luke Furtek (C) def. Cole Dunphy 8-4, Jerry Harmon (C) def. Alden Bacon 8-0, Jamie Bryan (W) def. Josh Calder 8-0; doubles: Jeremy Turner-Kaden Small (C) by forfeit, Charlie Bitar-Josh Cline (C) by forfeit

