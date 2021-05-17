This story will be updated.

A multi-story apartment complex at 143 School Ave. in Madawaska caught fire Monday afternoon, and several St. John Valley Fire Departments worked to extinguish the blaze.

All 11 tenants escaped the building safely, though several animals died, according to Alison Remalia, a friend of the building manager who helped coordinate with residents outside.





Sometime after 4 p.m., a back hoe was used to begin demolishing the structure to prevent the spread of the flames.

Smoke pouring out of second-story windows and from under the eaves quickly filled Madawaska’s streets, it blowing several blocks north to Main Street making the air hazy and noxious.

A blaze at a multi-story apartment building in Madawaska. Credit: Courtesy of Alison Remalia

Residents scrambled to gather what they could as they left — one man reported losing all of his medication, another could only save one of his several pets from the building, Remalia said. The structure was a total loss, she said.

The Red Cross had been contacted and would likely work with the chief to provide temporary housing relief for the building’s tenants, Remalia said.

Representatives from Madawaska’s fire and police departments were not immediately available for comment.