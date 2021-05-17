Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to mid-60s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state and a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 192 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Sunday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No additional deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 802. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
A coronavirus variant first detected in India has been discovered in Maine. Only one case of the B.1.617.2 variant has been found so far in York County.
Higher pay alone isn’t luring back thousands of lapsed Maine restaurant workers
The shortage threatens the ramp-up of Maine’s summer tourism season.
County official says he won’t step down and vows to fight criminal charges
John Hiatt, 38, has vowed to fight allegations that he stalked and harassed a local woman.
With some confusion and caution, easing of COVID restrictions well-received in Bangor
Gov. Janet Mills’ decision to soon allow fully vaccinated people to go maskless indoors is a seismic shift in state policy that will affect life across Bangor.
This 83-year-old isn’t ready to give up his late-in-life passion career
For Richard Farrar, 83, the greenhouse is his happy place. Even though he’s well over retirement age, he loves what he does and doesn’t want to give it up.
Belfast-area school district no longer looking at turning former credit card buildings into schools
David Crabiel, the chair of the RSU 71 board, said Saturday that the buildings are under contract to another buyer. That means the district will need to find a different solution to the issue of aging and too-small school infrastructure.
Portland to decide on homeless shelter moratorium for its long-contested social service hub
Urged by a cohort of neighborhood activists, a health and human services committee wants a targeted moratorium prohibiting the construction of new shelters in Bayside for half a year.
In other Maine news …
Designer of Bangor’s famous Paul Bunyan statue dies
Jared Golden welcomes daughter
Soldiers who perished on secret mission are memorialized in Columbia Falls
Police: Man fled scene after hitting parked boat with car
West Bath man dies in motorcycle crash
UMaine professor working to make environmentally friendly disinfectant