Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to mid-60s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state and a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 192 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Sunday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No additional deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 802. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

A coronavirus variant first detected in India has been discovered in Maine. Only one case of the B.1.617.2 variant has been found so far in York County.





Mike Tripp, a former restaurant worker, is now employed at AIT Bridges in Brewer. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

The shortage threatens the ramp-up of Maine’s summer tourism season.

Penobscot County Treasurer and Bangor School Board member John Hiatt. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

John Hiatt, 38, has vowed to fight allegations that he stalked and harassed a local woman.

A man rides his scooter past the Hannibal Hamlin statue in Bangor’s Kenduskeag Mall on Friday. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Gov. Janet Mills’ decision to soon allow fully vaccinated people to go maskless indoors is a seismic shift in state policy that will affect life across Bangor.

Richard Farrar carries flowers to his pickup truck to transport them to his flower stand Thursday. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

For Richard Farrar, 83, the greenhouse is his happy place. Even though he’s well over retirement age, he loves what he does and doesn’t want to give it up.

Officials from Regional School District 71 are looking into the possibility of purchasing three former MBNA buildings in Belfast, including this one, to use as a school. Credit: Abigail Curtis / BDN

David Crabiel, the chair of the RSU 71 board, said Saturday that the buildings are under contract to another buyer. That means the district will need to find a different solution to the issue of aging and too-small school infrastructure.

In this Aug. 10, 2020, file photo, a youth-led march against homelessness makes its way up Franklin Street in front of the luxury Verdante condominium project in Portland. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Urged by a cohort of neighborhood activists, a health and human services committee wants a targeted moratorium prohibiting the construction of new shelters in Bayside for half a year.

In other Maine news …

Designer of Bangor’s famous Paul Bunyan statue dies

Jared Golden welcomes daughter

Soldiers who perished on secret mission are memorialized in Columbia Falls

Police: Man fled scene after hitting parked boat with car

West Bath man dies in motorcycle crash

UMaine professor working to make environmentally friendly disinfectant