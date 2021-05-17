University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer an online class about using electric pressure cookers to prepare classic barbecue recipes from 6–7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 27.

“BBQing with your electric pressure cooker” will feature barbecued ribs and baked beans, with recipes and tips for preparing stuffed eggs, pasta and potato salads and dessert using the same device.

Registration is required; a $5 donation is optional. Register on the event webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/bbqing-electric-pressure-cooker-may-2021/. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Sharon Paradis at 207-834-3905 or sharon.paradis@maine.edu.