Tennis

HIGH SCHOOL

At Caribou

Match 1

Caribou girls 4, Hermon 1

Singles: Sage Dubay (C) def. Mia Buzzeo 8-0, Livia Bouchard (C) def. Torria Wittmer 8-1, Ashlyn Bouchard (C) def. Kelsey Bridges 8-1; doubles: Mia Theriault-Naomi Cote (C) def. Izzy Byram-Ashlin Allen 8-5, Ellie Williams-Jaime Russell (H) by forfeit

Match 2

Caribou girls (8-0) 3, Hermon (3-7) 2

Singles: Sage Dubay (C) def. Mia Buzzeo 8-0, Livia Bouchard (C) def. Torria Wittmer 8-0, Ashlyn Bouchard (C) def. Izzy Byram 8-0; doubles: Jaylin Hills-Bella Bowden (H) def. Mia Theriault-Naomi Cote 8-6, Isabelle Goodine-Emily McGraw (H) by forfeit

Match 1

Caribou boys 3, Hermon 2

Singles: Sawyer Deprey (C) def. Pat Verrill 8-2, Devon Ouellette (C) def. Corbin Hamm 8-3, Cooper Jensen (H) def. Brevin Barnes 8-3; doubles: Abe Bouchard-Cody Martin (C) def. Cody Butler-Ethan Hallett 8-5, Chasen Flanders-Nick Peterson (H) def. Ari Plante-Evan Rossignol 8-4





Match 2

Caribou boys (6-2) 5, Hermon (1-9) 0

Singles: Sawyer Deprey (C) def. Owen Michaud 8-0, Devon Ouellette (C) def. Gary Glidden 8-1, Brevin Barnes (C) def. Ryan Hallett 8-1; doubles: Abe Bouchard-Cody Martin (C) def. Zac Allen-Collin Emery 8-4, Ari Plante-Nick Staples (C) def. Josh Sullivan-Atley Glidden 8-0

At Houlton

Match 1

Fort Kent girls 4, Houlton 1

Singles: Anah Albert (FK) def. Raegan Perfitt 8-1, Julia Cyr (FK) def. Natalie DeLucca 8-5, Dina Koretsky (H) by forfeit; doubles: Mallory Sirius-Mia Voisine (FK) def. Hillary Peabody-Haley Quint 8-1, Logan Stedt-Shelby Theriault (FK) def. Alex Collins-Mariah Peterson 8-2

Match 2

Fort Kent 4, Houlton 1

Singles: Anah Albert (FK) def. Natalie DeLucca 8-0, Julia Cyr (FK) def. Dina Koretsky 8-0, Dina Koretsky (H) by forfeit; doubles: Mallory Sirius-Mia Voisine (FK) def. Hillary Peabody-Haley Quint 8-1, Logan Stedt-Shelby Theriault (FK) def. Cindy Hannigan-Riley Sylvain 8-5

Match 1

Fort Kent 4, Houlton 1

Singles: Sam Albert (FK) def. Jadon Gentle 8-1, Dylan Hebert (FK) def. Caleb Solomon 8-0, Gage Bartlett (H) by forfeit; doubles: Colby Theriault-Logan Levesque (FK) def. Konnor Lynds-Jackson Cullen 8-6; Nate Voisine-Oliver Caron (FK) def. Bradley Bean-Brody McLaughlin 8-0

Match 2

Fort Kent 4, Houlton 1

Singles: Sam Albert (FK) def. Jadon Gentle 8-4, Dylan Hebert (FK) def. Caleb Solomon 8-1, Gage Bartlett (H) by forfeit; doubles: Colby Theriault-Logan Levesque (FK) def. Konnor Lynds-Landon Dirusso 8-4, Nate Voisine-Oliver Caron (FK) def. Nicholas Hardy-Kohl Skehan 8-1

BASEBALL

Schenck 16, Piscataquis 2

At Guilford

Schenck top hitters: Kole Giberson double, 2 singles, 5 RBI; Isaac Adams double, 2 singles, 3 runs; Rob Lyons 3 singles, 3 RBI, 3 runs; Wyatt Stanley 2 singles, 2 RBI; Jon Blaisdell single, 3 RBI; PCHS top hitters: Colby Chadwick 2 singles, Dawson Simpson 2 singles, Ben Higgins single, RBI; Matt Chadbourne single, Beau Talbot single

Tennis

HIGH SCHOOL

At Caribou, Saturday

Match 1

Caribou girls 4, Hermon 1

Singles: Sage Dubay (C) def. Mia Buzzeo 8-0, Livia Bouchard (C) def. Torria Wittmer 8-1, Ashlyn Bouchard (C) def. Kelsey Bridges 8-1; doubles: Mia Theriault-Naomi Cote (C) def. Izzy Byram-Ashlin Allen 8-5, Ellie Williams-Jaime Russell (H) by forfeit

Match 2

Caribou girls (8-0) 3, Hermon (3-7) 2

Singles: Sage Dubay (C) def. Mia Buzzeo 8-0, Livia Bouchard (C) def. Torria Wittmer 8-0, Ashlyn Bouchard (C) def. Izzy Byram 8-0; doubles: Jaylin Hills-Bella Bowden (H) def. Mia Theriault-Naomi Cote 8-6, Isabelle Goodine-Emily McGraw (H) by forfeit

Match 1

Caribou boys 3, Hermon 2

Singles: Sawyer Deprey (C) def. Pat Verrill 8-2, Devon Ouellette (C) def. Corbin Hamm 8-3, Cooper Jensen (H) def. Brevin Barnes 8-3; doubles: Abe Bouchard-Cody Martin (C) def. Cody Butler-Ethan Hallett 8-5, Chasen Flanders-Nick Peterson (H) def. Ari Plante-Evan Rossignol 8-4

Match 2

Caribou boys (6-2) 5, Hermon (1-9) 0

Singles: Sawyer Deprey (C) def. Owen Michaud 8-0, Devon Ouellette (C) def. Gary Glidden 8-1, Brevin Barnes (C) def. Ryan Hallett 8-1; doubles: Abe Bouchard-Cody Martin (C) def. Zac Allen-Collin Emery 8-4, Ari Plante-Nick Staples (C) def. Josh Sullivan-Atley Glidden 8-0

At Houlton

Match 1

Fort Kent girls 4, Houlton 1

Singles: Anah Albert (FK) def. Raegan Perfitt 8-1, Julia Cyr (FK) def. Natalie DeLucca 8-5, Dina Koretsky (H) by forfeit; doubles: Mallory Sirius-Mia Voisine (FK) def. Hillary Peabody-Haley Quint 8-1, Logan Stedt-Shelby Theriault (FK) def. Alex Collins-Mariah Peterson 8-2

Match 2

Fort Kent 4, Houlton 1

Singles: Anah Albert (FK) def. Natalie DeLucca 8-0, Julia Cyr (FK) def. Dina Koretsky 8-0, Dina Koretsky (H) by forfeit; doubles: Mallory Sirius-Mia Voisine (FK) def. Hillary Peabody-Haley Quint 8-1, Logan Stedt-Shelby Theriault (FK) def. Cindy Hannigan-Riley Sylvain 8-5

Match 1

Fort Kent 4, Houlton 1

Singles: Sam Albert (FK) def. Jadon Gentle 8-1, Dylan Hebert (FK) def. Caleb Solomon 8-0, Gage Bartlett (H) by forfeit; doubles: Colby Theriault-Logan Levesque (FK) def. Konnor Lynds-Jackson Cullen 8-6; Nate Voisine-Oliver Caron (FK) def. Bradley Bean-Brody McLaughlin 8-0

Match 2

Fort Kent 4, Houlton 1

Singles: Sam Albert (FK) def. Jadon Gentle 8-4, Dylan Hebert (FK) def. Caleb Solomon 8-1, Gage Bartlett (H) by forfeit; doubles: Colby Theriault-Logan Levesque (FK) def. Konnor Lynds-Landon Dirusso 8-4, Nate Voisine-Oliver Caron (FK) def. Nicholas Hardy-Kohl Skehan 8-1

BASEBALL

Schenck 16, Piscataquis 2

At Guilford

Schenck top hitters: Kole Giberson double, 2 singles, 5 RBI; Isaac Adams double, 2 singles, 3 runs; Rob Lyons 3 singles, 3 RBI, 3 runs; Wyatt Stanley 2 singles, 2 RBI; Jon Blaisdell single, 3 RBI; PCHS top hitters: Colby Chadwick 2 singles, Dawson Simpson 2 singles, Ben Higgins single, RBI; Matt Chadbourne single, Beau Talbot single