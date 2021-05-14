Maine will no longer require fully vaccinated people to wear face masks indoors effective May 24, Gov. Janet Mills announced Friday.

Mills’ announcement aligns Maine’s guidelines with those released Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which said fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks in most settings.

Maine will also eliminate physical distancing requirements for indoor and outdoor venues on May 24, allowing them to return to full capacity.

We want to know what questions you have about this latest guidance, and whether or not you would feel comfortable removing your face mask in an indoor setting.