A Searsport man was killed Thursday night when a tractor-trailer he was driving rolled over on a Massachusetts highway.

Kenneth Green, 70, was driving a 2014 Freightliner south on Interstate 95 in Amesbury about 10:15 p.m. when he rolled over on a ramp connecting to Route 110, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Green died at the scene, state police said Friday morning.

Excessive speed is considered a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

No additional information was available.