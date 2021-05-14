This story will be updated.

Another Mainer has died as health officials on Friday reported 305 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 4,135. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 4,098 on Thursday.

A woman in her 60s from Franklin County has succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 799.

Friday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 65,348, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 65,043 on Thursday.

Of those, 48,161 have been confirmed positive, while 17,187 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Friday was 2.28 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 488.25.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 269.7, up from 267 a day ago, down from 327.6 a week ago and down from 389 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,923 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Friday was 14.37 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (7,910), Aroostook (1,779), Cumberland (16,779), Franklin (1,299), Hancock (1,291), Kennebec (6,145), Knox (1,094), Lincoln (994), Oxford (3,465), Penobscot (5,768), Piscataquis (506), Sagadahoc (1,386), Somerset (2,073), Waldo (944), Washington (856) and York (13,058) counties. Information about where an additional case was reported wasn’t immediately available.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

An additional 3,627 Mainers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours. As of Friday, 664,678 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 621,100 have received a final dose.

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 32,853,349 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 584,495 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.