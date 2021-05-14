GUILFORD — The Maine Community Foundation has approved a grant of $10,000 for a Senior Center at Friends of Community Fitness. The Senior Center will be used for social gatherings and a new cardiovascular fitness program called Healthy4Life. The new program will be specifically geared toward community members that have completed the HeartWise program or have a referral from their medical providers. Participants will use equipment such as Schwinn fan bikes and light weights for a gentle exercise routine guided by Senior Program Director Terri Kelley Palin.

According to the CDC, about 47 percent of Americans have at least one of three key risk factors for heart disease: high blood pressure, high cholesterol and smoking. “The mission of Healthy4Life is to encourage member’s lifelong fitness journey,” Palin said. “There is a great need for this program in Piscataquis County.”

The four key components of the class will be cardiovascular exercise, strength training, education and support,” said Friends of Community Fitness Executive Director Britney Gallagher. “We are excited to offer this new opportunity and expand our senior program options at Community Fitness.”

Contact Community Fitness for more information and to register for Healthy4Life by calling 207-876-4813 or emailing comfitme2003@gmail.com.